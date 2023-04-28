Outer Range: Season Two; Five Join Cast of Prime Video Series

Outer Range is currently filming its second season, and five new faces have been added to the cast of the Prime Video series. Christian James, Megan West, Daniel Abeles, Kimberly Guerrero and Monette Moio have joined the cast in recurring roles. Deadline revealed that character descriptions for the new additions are being kept under wraps.

Created by Brian Watkins, the sci-fi neo-Western series launched in April 2022 and ran for eight episodes. The drama follows a rancher (James Brolin) who fights to save his home and family. He discovers a mysterious black void in his pasture and the family is coping with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law. To make matters worse, a rival family is also trying to take over their land.

Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton also star in the Prime Video series.

Brolin recently shared that season two will take a different direction than the first season but did not elaborate.

A premiere date for Outer Range season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Outer Range on Prime Video?