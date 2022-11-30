Cross: Isaiah Mustafa and Ryan Eggold Join Prime Video Series Based on James Petterson Novels

Cross has added two more names to its regular cast. Isaiah Mustafa and Ryan Eggold are joining Aldis Hodge in the series based on the novels by James Patterson. Hodge will play Alex Cross, a “detective and forensic psychologist who’s uniquely capable of digging into the minds of killers and victims.”

The Hollywood Reporter revealed more about the roles Mustafa and Eggold will play in the Prime Video series:

“Mustafa will play John Sampson, aka “Two-John” and “Man-Mountain.” Alex’s partner on the police force and best friend of 30 years, Sampson thinks Cross is at a crisis point and needs to seek professional help. Eggold plays Ed Ramsey, a charming Midwesterner who also has sharp enough elbows to carve out a space in elite social and political circles in Washington and New York. Smooth, well connected, and devious, Ramsey can also be physically imposing when he needs to be — and he has some very dark secrets. Initially a fan of Cross’s, he soon becomes a formidable adversary.”

Ben Watkins is the showrunner of the drama. A premiere date will be announced for Cross at a later date.

