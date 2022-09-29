Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season Three Premiere Date Announced by Prime Video

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan has its premiere date for season three now set. Prime Video announced the return date with a new poster. Season three will arrive on December 21st. The series has already been renewed for a fourth and final season. Season three will have Jack on the run. John Krasinki, Zuleikha Robinson, Louis Ozawa, and Okieriete Onaodowan star in the series.

Prime Video revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Jack is back! The highly anticipated third season of action-packed series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, is premiering on Prime Video on Wednesday, December 21. All eight episodes of the global hit will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Season Three of the action-thriller series finds Jack Ryan on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict. In addition to Krasinski, also returning for the third season are Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November, and joining the cast are new series regulars Nina Hoss as Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television and executive produced by Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, John Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay. Additionally, Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive produce the third season, along with Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.”

Check out the poster for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season three below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Jack Ryan to Prime Video?