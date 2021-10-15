Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season Two Viewer Votes

Will our hero save the day in the second season of the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan TV show on Amazon Prime? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is cancelled or renewed for season three. Amazon and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan here.

An Amazon Prime action TV series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan stars John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Noomi Rapace, and Michael Kelly. In the second season, after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan (Krasinski) heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home. This leads Jack and his fellow operatives on a global mission — spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela — to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime has been renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

10/15/21 update: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan has been renewed through season four.