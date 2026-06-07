Lioness: Season Three; Paramount+ Unveils Premiere Date & Photos for Series’ Return

Lioness has its return date. Paramount+ announced the premiere date for season three of the Taylor Sheridan series by releasing several first-look photos.

Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Michael Kelly, and Morgan Freeman star in the series, which follows a covert military organization that embeds female operatives undercover.

Paramount+ shared the following about season three:

“Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman are back on the front lines. The Oscar-winning executive producers and stars return for Lioness Season Three on Sunday, August 2, on Paramount+. From Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, the intense female-led espionage thriller continues on a global scale, with chaos ensuing as the Lioness team is deployed on its most personal assignment yet. In Season Three, from creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide. Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn’t, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life. In addition to Saldaña and Kidman, Lioness stars Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, Emmy nominee Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier and Ian Bohen. Lioness is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski and Keith Cox.”

More photos from season three are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Will you watch season three?