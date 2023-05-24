Land Man: Additional Casting Announced for Paramount+ Series from Taylor Sheridan

Land Man has added three new faces to its cast. The new Taylor Sheridan will now feature Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland alongside Billy Bob Thornton.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the series in an earlier release:

“Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown,” LAND MAN is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West-Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires that are fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Variety revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play:

“Randolph will star as Ainsley Norris, described as “the wild and strong-willed seventeen-year-old daughter of Tommy Norris (Thornton).” Lofland will play Cooper Norris, “Tommy’s son, who is new to the demanding work in the oil and gas fields of west Texas.” Larter will play Angela, Tommy’s ex-wife.”

The premiere date for Land Man will be announced later.

