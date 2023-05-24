The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Season Three Renewal Set for Acorn TV and Channel 5 Drama

The Madame Blanc Mysteries is returning for a third season. Acorn TV renewed the drama, which features creator Sally Lindsay as an antique dealer who uses her knowledge to help solve murders French village of Sainte Victoire.

Sue Vincent, Steve Edge, Robin Askwith, Sue Holderness, Alex Gaumond, and Tony Robinson also star in The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

Six episodes and a Christmas special have been ordered for season three, which is currently filming. Lindsay said the following about the renewal of the Acorn TV series, per Deadline:

“I am truly humbled by the love for our show and can’t wait to give you lots more adventures.”

The premiere date for The Madame Blanc Mysteries season three will be announced later.

