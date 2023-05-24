Christina on the Coast: HGTV Renovation Series Returning Next Month

Christina on the Coast is returning soon to HGTV. The cable network announced that the renovation series will return on June 29th. Eleven new episodes are planned for the fifth season, with Christina working with her team in Southern California.

HGTV revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Real estate expert and designer Christina Hall will embark on the next chapter of sunny SoCal adventures in eleven fresh episodes of her HGTV hit docu-series Christina on the Coast. As business thrives, Christina and her team, including fellow designer and project manager James Bender, will take on more clients looking for the coastal-inspired renovation of their dreams. Now that Christina is settled in a new home closer to family and friends, the busy mom of three, author and entrepreneur also will tackle her own kitchen overhaul alongside husband Josh Hall. They’ll navigate the challenges of a personal renovation, even hiring a dog whisperer to evaluate how their pet Cash is handling the upheaval at home. In the premiere episode, Christina will design a more functional kitchen and stunning fireplace refresh for clients who want a modern update. She’ll also add bi-fold doors for indoor-outdoor flow and repurpose a special family table into a custom bar top, all while helping her best friend Cassie plan her daughter’s first birthday party. Christina will bring more projects to life for homeowners during the season, including a bathroom boasting champagne-colored tiles and a spa-worthy soaking tub and a main suite retreat featuring a dramatic shiplap wall built by her and James. Christina on the Coast is produced by Balthazar Entertainment in association with Glass Entertainment Group and Unbroken Productions.”

