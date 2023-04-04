Farmhouse Fixer: Season Three; HGTV Renews Renovation Series Starring Jonathan Knight

Farmhouse Fixer has the right stuff. HGTV has renewed the renovation series starring Jonathan Knight for a third season. Eight new episodes will air on the cable channel sometime in 2024. In the series, Knight helps renovate farmhouses in New England with the help of designer Kristina Crestin.

HGTV revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

After attracting more than 15 million viewers in its sophomore season, HGTV has picked up a third season of its hit renovation series Farmhouse Fixer. The eight-episode season will follow Jonathan Knight, best known as a member of the Grammy(R)-nominated band New Kids on the Block, as he continues his mission to bring historic New England farmhouses to their former glory with the help of his right-hand designer, Kristina Crestin. The new episodes are slated to premiere in 2024. “Jonathan Knight has captivated a loyal audience of farmhouse fanatics who dream of owning and restoring a historic property of their own,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “This new order for Farmhouse Fixer will spotlight his incredible passion to save even more of these centuries-old homes.” While waiting for the new season, fans can catch Jon and Kristina on Rock the Block airing Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. Additionally, they can stream every episode of Farmhouse Fixer on discovery+ and access exclusive show content by visiting HGTV.com and following @HGTV and #FarmhouseFixer on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Fans can also connect with Jonathan and Kristina on Instagram via @jonathanrknight and @kristinacrestindesign. Farmhouse Fixer is produced by High Noon Entertainment.

A premiere date for Farmhouse Fixer season three will be announced later.

