President Curtis: Adult Swim Previews New Series Set in Rick and Morty Universe

The world of Rick and Morty is being expanded with another series. President Curtis is coming to Adult Swim this summer with Keith David returning to voice the character. Season nine of Rick and Morty premiered over the weekend.

The new series will follow President Curtis and his staff as they handle all the things that Rick doesn’t. David said the following about playing the character, according to Adult Swim:

“President Curtis has always been a blast to play. Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can’t wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn’t around to steal the spotlight.”

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, also spoke about the series. He said, “This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn’t have anything at all to do with Rick and Morty. President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character. The rest of the world the team has fleshed out is super fun and totally stands on its own. We can’t wait for you to see it.”

President Curtis will arrive this July. An exact premiere date will be announced later. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy Rick and Morty? Will you watch this spin-off series?