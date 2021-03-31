Rick and Morty: Season Five Premiere Date and Trailer Released by Adult Swim

Get ready for more adventures with Rick and Morty. Adult Swim has announced the premiere date for season five and released a trailer. The new season will arrive on “Rick and Morty Day” and be accompanied by sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes footage, and other surprises.

Justin Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer star in this show about the adventures of a sociopathic genius and his grandson. The animated series is created by Dan Harmon. and Roiland.

Adult Swim revealed more about the return of Rick and Morty in a press release.

“New episodes of Rick and Morty are on the event horizon! Adult Swim has announced its Emmy (R) Award-winning hit series will be rolling out the season five premiere across the globe starting on Sunday, June 20 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT and are officially declaring it Rick and Morty Day. Rick and Morty fans – from around the world – can get a megadose of access and content of all things Rick and Morty during RICK AND MORTY DAY, an out of this world celebration with sneak peeks, behind the scenes footage and special surprises across TV, digital and social, kicking off the global premieres of the new season. Rick and Morty is the award-winning half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades. Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites), Sarah Chalke (Firefly Lane), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), and Spencer Grammer (Greek). The series is created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Roiland, who also serve as executive producers.”

Check out the trailer for season five of Rick and Morty below.

