The Sympathizer: Season One Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if The Sympathizer will be cancelled or renewed for a second season since it’s been promoted as a limited series. Still, HBO sometimes likes to change course and find a way to keep shows going. Big Little Lies and The White Lotus are good examples. Could The Sympathizer continue beyond these seven episodes? Stay tuned.

A historical dark comedy-drama series, The Sympathizer TV show stars Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen, Alan Trong, Sandra Oh, and Robert Downey Jr. (in multiple roles). The story revolves around the struggles of the Captain (Xuande), a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War. He flees to America with his general (Le) and begins a new life in Los Angeles within a community of South Vietnamese refugees. The Captain soon learns that his spying days aren’t over and spies on his new community and reports what he’s learned back to the Viet Cong. The Captain is conflicted, though, and finds that he is torn between his loyalties to his former life and his new community.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

