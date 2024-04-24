The Sympathizer: Season Two — Has the HBO TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A historical dark comedy-drama series airing on the HBO cable channel, The Sympathizer TV show stars Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen, Alan Trong, Sandra Oh, and Robert Downey Jr. (in multiple roles). The story revolves around the struggles of the Captain (Xuande), a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War. He flees to America with his general (Le) and begins a new life in Los Angeles within a community of South Vietnamese refugees. The Captain soon learns that his spying days aren’t over and spies on his new community and reports what he’s learned back to the Viet Cong. The Captain is conflicted, though, and finds that he is torn between his loyalties to his former life and his new community.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Sympathizer averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 177,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Sympathizer stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Sympathizer is a limited series, so a second season renewal isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew The Sympathizer for season two? The show is billed as a limited series, is based on a close-ended novel, and the ratings have been quite low, so I don’t think there’s any chance we’ll see a second round of episodes. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Sympathizer cancellation or renewal news.



