The Girlfriend: Prime Video Orders Robin Wright Series Based on Michelle Frances Novel

The Girlfriend is coming soon to Prime Video. The series is based on the Michelle Frances novel of the same name, and it will star Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke, Laurie Davidson, and Waleed Zuaiter.

The series will tell the story of a mother and son whose bond is tested when the son brings home a new girlfriend. Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, ahead of their inaugural Upfronts presentation on May 14, Prime Video announced that it has ordered The Girlfriend to series. Golden Globe winner Robin Wright (House of Cards) is currently set to star in and direct. Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon, Sound of Metal), Laurie Davidson(Mary and George), and Waleed Zuaiter (Gangs of London) are also currently set to star. The series is based on Michelle Frances’ novel of the same name. The Girlfriend will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Laura (Wright) wants for nothing. She has a glittering career, a loving husband, Howard (Zuaiter), and, above all, she has Daniel (Davidson), her precious only son. But Laura’s seemingly perfect life is blown apart when Daniel brings home Cherry (Cooke), the girlfriend who changes everything. After an uncomfortable first meeting, Laura grows convinced that Cherry isn’t who she says she is. While no one else can see what she sees, Laura refuses to stand by and watch Daniel be deceived. She’ll do anything to protect him. As things go from bad to deadly, the question is, is Cherry a manipulative social climber? Or is Laura paranoid and possessive? The truth is a matter of perspective…

“The Girlfriend is a suspenseful family drama about the collapse of a mother and son’s bond, shown through relatable themes of love, greed, and power,” says Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “This series speaks directly to our Pan-English strategy maintained by Rola Bauer and we’re thrilled to work with Imaginarium and Robin Wright in adapting Michelle Frances’ compelling story for our global Prime Video customers.”

“Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke are the perfect pairing for this tangled, spiralling thriller, and The Imaginarium is excited to have the best partner in Amazon MGM Studios,” said Jonathan Cavendish, The Imaginarium.

“I’m thrilled to be directing and acting in this wildly delicious psychological thriller filled with plot twists and surprising character turns, and to be working with such talented actors, Olivia and Laurie, and an overall amazing cast & crew…so excited!” said Robin Wright.

“To have Robin Wright both star and direct is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Michelle Frances, author of the novel. “She is the perfect ‘Laura’ and I can’t wait to see her bring The Girlfriend to the screen.”

The series is produced by Imaginarium Productions and Amazon MGM Studios. The series producer is Caroline Norris. The series is executive produced by Jonathan Cavendish, Robin Wright, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson, John Zois, Dave Clarke, Gabbie Asher and Michelle Frances, and written by Gabbie Asher and Naomi Sheldon, with episodes written by Marek Horn, Ava Wong Davies, Isis Davis, and Helen Kingston.”