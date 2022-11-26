Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season Two — Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

[PREMISE RELATED QUIP]. Has the Criminal Minds: Evolution TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Paramount+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Criminal Minds: Evolution, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, Criminal Minds: Evolution (link to show page) stars [add cast and show description].



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 26, 2022, Criminal Minds: Evolution has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew Criminal Minds: Evolution for season two. Since Paramount+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Generally speaking, Paramount+ TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Criminal Minds: Evolution cancellation or renewal news.



Criminal Minds: Evolution Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Criminal Minds: Evolution TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Paramount+ cancelled this TV series, instead?