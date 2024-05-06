Deadly Waters with Captain Lee: Oxygen Teams Up with Star of Bravo’s Below Deck

Deadly Waters with Captain Lee is headed to Oxygen. Featuring Captain Lee Rosbach (Below Deck), the series will focus on crimes on the high seas.

Oxygen revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Oxygen, the destination for high-quality crime programming, teams up with “Below Deck’s” Captain Lee Rosbach for new true-crime series “Deadly Waters with Captain Lee,” premiering Saturday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The series exposes the wicked intentions of those who thought committing crimes on the water would shield them from justice.

“Below Deck” fan-favorite Capt. Lee Rosbach is an expert on demanding mega-yacht passengers and a rowdy, mischievous crew. But now he’s steering his ship toward a completely different group of people – criminals, who have committed some of the most chilling murders to have ever taken place on the water. From dream vacations gone wrong, to alleged pirates of the Caribbean and everything in between, these true crime stories are unlike any that take place on land. Using his nautical expertise, Capt. Lee will unravel the secrets of remarkable homicide investigations on rivers, lakes and even the open seas, and will expose the murky, maritime clues that sunk the perps and ultimately led to their capture. Interviews with victims’ families, boating experts and law enforcement uncover new evidence and disturbing revelations, taking viewers on a dangerous and unforgettable voyage.

COMING UP THIS SEASON:

Episode 101: “Ghost Ship” (June 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

When a Bahamas-bound charter boat is discovered abandoned 140 miles off course, investigators wade through blood evidence and accounts of a possible pirate attack in their search for survivors and answers.

Episode 102: “Killer Wave” (June 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

When police get word of a woman being swept off her boat by a rogue wave in Newport Beach, Calif., search teams race to find her before it’s too late. Detectives soon suspect that rough seas weren’t the real culprit.

Episode 103: “Island Paradise Lost” (June 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

When a Florida couple goes missing, the discovery of a grisly bait freezer leads investigators through a precarious gauntlet involving a fishing boat, missing anchor, diamond ring and surprise informant who claims the truth is hidden at sea.

Episode 104: “Killer by the Cape” (June 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Fishermen find the body of a young woman floating in the coastal waters off Cape May, N.J. In the ensuing investigation, detectives discover the chains binding her ankles might be the missing link to solving the mystery of who put her there.

Episode 105: “No Safe Harbor” (June 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

In the wake of a violent storm, a Rhode Island harbormaster finds a badly decomposed body aboard a sailboat. Now, detectives must uncover the truth: Was the killer Mother Nature or a more nefarious force?

Episode 106: “Evil on Lake Erie” (July 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

After seasickness and choppy waters cause a wife to fall from her husband’s fishing vessel, the race is on to save her from the waters of Lake Erie. However, a deeper dive reveals a shocking illness and hidden truth about the couple’s relationship.

Episode 107: “River of Fire” (July 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

After a mysterious 911 call leads police to a riverboat engulfed in flames, they fear the call may have come from inside the vessel. As the smoke settles, detectives must determine if the blaze was accidental or intentional arson and murder.

Episode 108: “Carnage on Catalina” (July 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Three missing fingers point to the identity of a body found off the coast of Catalina Island, plunging authorities into the mysterious investigation of a wealthy mogul, luxurious yacht and a manhunt for a killer hiding in an unlikely place.

“Deadly Waters with Captain Lee” is produced by Critical Content and Renowned with Jenny Daly, Max Welch, Tim Withers, Duane Jones, Haylee Vance and Captain Lee Rosbach as executive producers.”