InJustice with Nancy Grace: Season Two Renewal Announced by Oxygen; Three New Series Ordered

Oxygen is adding to its programming line up, and it is giving the greenlight for a second season of Injustice with Nancy Grace. Exhumed, The Jane Doe Murders, and The Case Died with Her have all been ordered by the cable network.

Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Oxygen and E!Production, said the following about the greenlit programming in a statement:

“We’re excited to announce the greenlight of these new and returning series that feature super compelling topics and key voices from within the genre. In 2020, Oxygen is increasing its original programming by double digits, maintaining our commitment in delivering premium true-crime content for our passionate fanbase of armchair detectives.”

As for Exhumed, the series comes from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, and they released their own comments about the new series:

“As diehard true crime fans, we are thrilled to be partnering with Oxygen on Exhumed. We cannot wait to dig into these fascinating cases and showcase how exhumations have been crucial in solving crimes and bringing closure to families across America.”

What do you think? Will you check out these new shows and the second season of Injustice with Nancy Grace?