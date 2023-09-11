The CW 2023-24 TV Season Ratings (updated 9/11/2023)

The days of the old CW network are over. Last season, Nexstar took over running the smallest broadcast network and most of the network’s remaining original scripted series came to a close. Nexstar is choosing to focus on airing inexpensive acquired programming and unscripted shows in order to make the network profitable. The CW shows depend on ratings more than ever before and have to earn their keep to stay on the air. How many shows will be cancelled or renewed during the 2023-24 season? Stay tuned.

CW shows this season (so far): The Chosen.

There’s lots of data that network execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are the major ingredient. These 2023-24 charts will be updated daily, as new ratings data becomes available.

Some notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released. The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing), unless marked with an asterisk (*). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Older viewers also matter but younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are therefore harder to reach. Delayed viewing matters more and more these days (if commercials are watched) but live viewing is still advertisers’ ideal.

Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking. The networks take into account when shows air on Fridays and Saturdays, nights when TV viewership is lower.

