FXX TV Show Ratings (updated 3/5/20)

Some of the ratings on the FXX channel go quite low but the comedy channel seems to remain committed to producing original TV shows. Which series will be cancelled or renewed? Stay tuned.

Scripted FXX TV shows listed: Archer, Dave, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The League, Man Seeking Woman, and You’re the Worst.

Last updated: Most recent ratings added for Dave.

There’s a lot of data that FXX execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are a major factor. Here’s an updated listing of all of their recent/current primetime scripted shows.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page. You can also view them here.

A couple of notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing).

The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for better ranking.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?