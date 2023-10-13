MasterChef Junior: Season Nine; FOX Announces Renewal of Cooking Competition Series

Get out your aprons, kids. FOX has officially announced the renewal of MasterChef Junior for a ninth season. Casting began last December. The eighth season finished airing in June 2022.

A FOX competitive reality TV series, MasterChef Junior features home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 years, vying for the title, trophy, and a $100,000 cash prize. Judges and mentors are chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and nutrition expert Daphne Oz. In season eight, the pint-sized contestants cook a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair; see how they size up to monster trucks at a motocross track; welcome Ramsay’s daughter, Tilly, for a donut challenge; and participate in a WWE-themed episode.

Airing on Thursday nights, the eighth season of MasterChef Junior averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.04 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 49% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (which includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

For the ninth season, Tilly Ramsay will join her father, chef, host, and executive producer Gordon Ramsay as a judge. Sánchez and Oz will also return as judges.

“Blending fun, fast-paced competition with Gordon’s undeniable soft spot for kids, MasterChef Junior returns with a terrific new crop of young chefs ready to thrive under his invaluable mentorship,” said Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment. “And new this season, Gordon’s talented daughter, Tilly, joins him on the judging panel, alongside the amazing Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz. Everyone at FOX and our terrific partners at Endemol Shine North America are delighted to welcome Tilly to the MasterChef Junior family!”

“We are excited to continue our partnership with FOX with season nine of MasterChef Junior and thrilled to officially welcome Tilly Ramsay to the MasterChef Junior family,” said Sharon Levy, CEO, Endemol Shine North America. “We can’t wait to reopen the MasterChef kitchen to the next batch of talented junior home cooks hoping to become the next MasterChef Junior.”

A premiere date for season nine will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you watched the MasterChef Junior series on FOX? Are you looking forward to watching the ninth season?

