MasterChef Junior: Season Eight Ratings

Thanks in part to the pandemic, it’s been more than three years since FOX aired the previous season of MasterChef Junior. The MasterChef franchise has been very successful for the network in the ratings but things have changed in those years. Will viewers still tune in? Will MasterChef Junior be cancelled or renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

A FOX competitive reality TV series, MasterChef Junior features home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 years, vying for the title, trophy, and a $100,000 cash prize. Judges and mentors are chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and nutrition expert Daphne Oz. In season eight, the pint-sized contestants cook a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair; see how they size up to monster trucks at a motocross track; welcome Ramsay’s daughter, Tilly, for a donut challenge; and participate in a WWE-themed episode.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season seven of MasterChef Junior on FOX averaged a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.83 million viewers.

Note: Fast affiliate ratings are indicated with an “*”. Otherwise, these are the final national ratings which include all live+same day viewing and DVR playback through 3:00 AM. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



