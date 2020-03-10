Starz TV Show Ratings (updated 3/10/20)

While Starz execs aren’t tied to the ratings like regular commercial channels, they have to air programs that will keep viewers subscribed. Which of their shows will be cancelled or renewed? We’ll have to wait and see.
Scripted Starz shows listed: American Gods, Ash Vs Evil Dead, Black Sails, Blunt Talk, Counterpart, Da Vinci’s Demons, Dublin Murders, The Girlfriend Experience, The Missing, Now Apocalypse, Outlander, Power, The Rook, The Spanish Princess, Survivor’s Remorse, Sweetbitter, Vida, and The White Princess.
Last update: Most recent ratings added for Outlander.
There’s lots of data that Starz execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series. The ratings for initial airings don’t play as large a role as they do on commercial stations but they are still an indication of how popular a show is. Here’s an updated listing of the recent/current primetime scripted shows on Starz.
Why ratings so low for Outlander so good show on air hooked on it. Need more people to watch it worth like romance, fantasy, Adventure. Never knew interested in it.
Please renew Dublin Murders! It’s so different, orginal – nothing like it on tv. I especially love that it is set in Ireland a country and people I love. And I really want to see what happens between Rob and Cassie! I like theres alittle romance mixed in – hope it stays on!
I absolutely LOVE OUTLANDER!! Sam H. and Catriona B. (and Tobias–sorry to see him gone!) are absolutely AMAZING actors and have incredible chemistry! Historical romance has been my favorite reading and viewing genre for most of my life, and this show is at the top of the list. I do wish the “drought” between seasons was shorter, but I hope the show continues for many more years. Since I am of Scoich-Irish and English heritage, I am particularly fascinated by the rich, authentic, historical detail. Well done! Thank you for this incredible and visually beautiful dramatic experience!
Outlander!!! Hubba-hubba
Now Apocalypse is an amazing series and should get renewed for as many seasons as they want
This show is horrendous. The ratings are terrible and the show appeals to a very small segment of society. Of course you have the right to disagree but the ratings back up my comments.
Popularity is not always an indication of quality. Many excellent TV shows fall because of the need to attract advertisers with large audiences. I am thankful I live in the UK where the BBC still produces quality shows that do not wholly depend on ratings
Love Outlander. You need to shorten the droughts. They last way too long.
LOVE LOVE LOVE Power . It’s the reason I got Starz and the only thing I watch .
I really wish the starz app worked for Canadians.. We love Ash vs Evil Dead