Starz TV Show Ratings (updated 3/10/20)

While Starz execs aren’t tied to the ratings like regular commercial channels, they have to air programs that will keep viewers subscribed. Which of their shows will be cancelled or renewed? We’ll have to wait and see.

Scripted Starz shows listed: American Gods, Ash Vs Evil Dead, Black Sails, Blunt Talk, Counterpart, Da Vinci’s Demons, Dublin Murders, The Girlfriend Experience, The Missing, Now Apocalypse, Outlander, Power, The Rook, The Spanish Princess, Survivor’s Remorse, Sweetbitter, Vida, and The White Princess.

Last update: Most recent ratings added for Outlander.

There’s lots of data that Starz execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series. The ratings for initial airings don’t play as large a role as they do on commercial stations but they are still an indication of how popular a show is. Here’s an updated listing of the recent/current primetime scripted shows on Starz.