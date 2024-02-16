Young Sheldon: Season Seven Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if CBS will cancel or renew Young Sheldon this year since it’s already been announced that season seven is the end. A sequel series is in the works, but could those plans get derailed if Young Sheldon’s ratings see a big drop in season seven? Stay tuned.

A coming-of-age comedy series, the Young Sheldon TV show stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, Wyatt McClure, Emily Osment, and Jim Parsons (narration). Revolving around the early life of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), this comedy series follows a gifted and naive young Sheldon (Armitage) as he navigates his way through life while confounding his very average Texas family — parents George (Barber) and Mary (Perry); older brother Georgie (Jordan) and his fiancée, Mandy (Osment); and twin sister, Missy (Revord). Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother, supports her grandson and his unique gifts. In season seven, the Coopers experience life-changing events that viewers have known were coming since the show debuted in 2017.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/16 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season six of Young Sheldon on CBS averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.15 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



