Young Sheldon: Season Eight — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

A coming-of-age comedy series airing on the CBS television network, the Young Sheldon TV show stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, Wyatt McClure, Emily Osment, and Jim Parsons (narration). Revolving around the early life of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), this comedy series follows a gifted and naive young Sheldon (Armitage) as he navigates his way through life while confounding his very normal Texas family — parents George (Barber) and Mary (Perry); older brother Georgie (Jordan) and his fiancée, Mandy (Osment); and twin sister, Missy (Revord). Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother, is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts. In season seven, the Coopers experience life-changing events that viewers have known were coming since the show debuted in 2017.



The seventh season of Young Sheldon averages a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s up by 9% in the demo and up by 12% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Young Sheldon stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



We don’t have to wonder if CBS will cancel Young Sheldon. It’s been announced that the popular comedy is ending with its seventh season, but a sequel series is in the works. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Young Sheldon cancellation or renewal news.



