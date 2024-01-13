Young Sheldon: Spin-Off About George and Mandy Likely Coming to CBS

Young Sheldon is ending on CBS with its seventh season, but fans could see more from the world of Sheldon’s family. A spin-off is in the development phases for the network.

The spin-off would focus on George and Mandy, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment. Per Deadline, the series is closing on a straight-to-series order on the network. Steve Holland, Steven Molaro, Chuck Lorre, and studio Warner Bros Television are behind the series.

The following was revealed about the possible spin-off:

“The new series will center on the characters of Georgie Cooper and his fiancée Mandy McAllister, played on the show by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, respectively. I hear deals with Jordan and Osment are still being worked out but the duo are expected to reprise their roles in the spinoff, which is poised to get a 13-episode order for the 2024-25 season.”

On Young Sheldon, the pair met during season five and became engaged during the season six finale. The finale for Young Sheldon will air on May 16th.

