Law & Order: Season 24; Camryn Manheim Not Returning for 2024-25 Season on NBC

Law & Order is losing another member of its cast; Camryn Manheim (above) will not be returning to the series for season 24, per Variety. She appeared as Lieutenant Kate Dixon in the series revival. A reason for her departure was not given, but her final appearance on the series will be this week’s season finale.

Creator Dick Wolf said the following about her exit from the NBC series:

“I thank Camryn for her three wonderful seasons helping us relaunch Law & Order. She is a class act, and I wish her nothing but the best for her next chapter.”

Starring Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Mehcad Brooks, and Reid Scott, Law & Order follows the police officers and district attorneys of the NYPD.

Sam Waterston departed the series earlier this season. NBC announced the series’ renewal in March.

What do you think? Are you surprised by Manheim’s exit?