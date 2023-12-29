Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime: NBC Releases New Key Art Ahead of 2024 Returns

Fans of the Law & Order franchise do not have much longer to wait for the return of the three Thursday night shows. NBC has teased next month’s return of the three crime dramas with the release of new posters.

Viewers will see Kelly Giddish return for the 25th season premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, and Octavio Pisano star in the police procedural series, which follows the elite special victims unit.

As for Law & Order, viewers will see a new face on the team after the departure of Jeffrey Donovan. It was revealed that Reid Scott joined the 23rd season of the series in November. He is joining Sam Waterston, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Mehcad Brooks in the drama, which follows the police and district attorneys who work together in New York City.

Not much is known about what is next for Stabler and his team on Law & Order: Organized Crime. The series received a shortened episode order for its fourth season, but due to the now-ended industry strikes, all three Law & Order series will have just 13 episodes this season. Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Brent Antonello, and Rick Gonzalez star in the NBC series.

The posters for all three shows are below. The three Law & Order series return with new episodes on January 18th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of the Law & Order franchise to Thursday nights? Which show are you most excited to see?