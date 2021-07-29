Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Two; Dylan McDermott to Return to NBC Series

Law & Order: Organized Crime is returning for its second season in September, and fans will see more of the villain, Richard Wheatley, played by Dylan McDermott. The actor has committed to return for eight episodes of season two to go up against Christopher Meloni’s Stabler again, per Deadline.

Originally, the actor had only signed on to appear in the first season of the drama as a series regular, but fans gave his character so much attention – NBC worked to bring him back for the second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Tamara Taylor, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger also star in the series that follows the NYPD’s Organized Crime Unit. The drama returns on September 23 on NBC.

What do you think? Are you excited to see what Dylan McDermott’s character does next on Law & Order: Organized Crime?