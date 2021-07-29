Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Two; Dylan McDermott to Return to NBC Series

by Regina Avalos,

Law & Order: Organized Crime TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime is returning for its second season in September, and fans will see more of the villain, Richard Wheatley, played by Dylan McDermott. The actor has committed to return for eight episodes of season two to go up against Christopher Meloni’s Stabler again, per Deadline.

Originally, the actor had only signed on to appear in the first season of the drama as a series regular, but fans gave his character so much attention – NBC worked to bring him back for the second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Tamara Taylor, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger also star in the series that follows the NYPD’s Organized Crime Unit. The drama returns on September 23 on NBC.

What do you think? Are you excited to see what Dylan McDermott’s character does next on Law & Order: Organized Crime?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x