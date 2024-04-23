Vera: Season 14 to End British Mystery Series Starring Brenda Blethyn

Vera is coming to an end. ITV has revealed that season 14 will end the long-running mystery series based on the novels by Ann Cleeves. The series will end with two 120-minute episodes, which are being filmed now. In the US, the series is seen on Roku,

Brenda Blethyn has played the titular character since Vera’s premiere in 2011. With more than 50 episodes, the series has been watched by millions each season.

ITV shared more about the series ending in a press release.

“Legendary film, theatre and television actress, Brenda Blethyn OBE, is to return to the iconic role of Vera for one, final series.

The Academy and Emmy nominated actress has confirmed she has decided to hang up DCI Vera Stanhope’s infamous trench coat and hat following the filming of series 14 this summer, which she’ll film alongside the cast, crew and production team she values as friends in her beloved Northumberland and North East.

Since filming began on Vera in 2011, inspired by the character created by bestselling author and Diamond Dagger award-winning writer Ann Cleeves, Brenda’s love, passion and appetite for the drama and the character of Vera has never faltered.

Commented Brenda Blethyn:

“Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying Cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last fourteen years. I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role. The Producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the north east and our fans worldwide. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Silverprint Pictures Creative Director Kate Bartlett (Shetland, Vera, Flesh and Blood, The Long Call) has executive produced many of the series since its inception. ITV have commissioned 54 episodes to date before recently confirming a further 2 x 120” which will be the drama’s 14th and final series.

Commented Kate Bartlett:

“It is the end of an era and has been an extraordinary journey over fourteen amazing series of Vera. So many wonderful and talented people have been involved in the making of Vera across all the series, but none of us would be here without two incredible women: firstly, the absolutely extraordinary talent of the inimitable Brenda Blethyn. She is brilliant as DCI Vera Stanhope, a truly iconic character of our times. And – of course – the amazing Ann Cleeves, author of the original novels and creator of DCI Vera Stanhope. We will all be very sad to say goodbye to Brenda and everyone involved in making the show.”

Commented Huw Kennair Jones:

“Led by the incomparable Brenda Blethyn, from the moment Vera arrived on our screens in 2011 audiences have been enthralled by her many adventures. And whilst we’re sad she’s hanging up her Mac, we’re hugely grateful for 14 brilliant series. Everyone at ITV would like to thank Brenda, Ann Cleeves, Silverprint Pictures and the amazing cast and crew that have made Vera such a continued success.”

Will Nicholson (Vera, Trust Me, Wire in the Blood) has produced and executive produced 42 episodes of Vera since 2013. He returns to produce the final two episodes.

Vera is produced in association with ITV Studios, which will handle global distribution. Silverprint Pictures is an ITV Studios company. Vera continues to be one of the bestselling dramas across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The series has inevitably had a positive impact on the North East Tourism which was celebrated by a win at the 2019 RTS North East and Border Awards. The show received the ‘Judges Award’ for the show’s outstanding contribution to the region.”