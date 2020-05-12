Cancelled or Renewed? Status of CW TV Shows

Which CW and CW Seed TV shows have been cancelled? Which ones have been renewed? How many episodes have been ordered?
Below, you’ll find a list of The CW and CW Seed’s recent/current/upcoming primetime TV shows and their current status. To see a series’ ratings and how many episodes have aired (if any), click the links in the middle column. You can also see the full season’s ratings.
To see a series’ ratings (if available), click the links in the “current season” column.
We do our best to keep these lists up to date but finding information on some of these shows can be tricky. Sometimes, the networks aren’t very forthcoming with their information so, if you see something that we’ve missed, please let us know.
Wendy Williams comments in the past months have been cruel and in very bad taste. Latest is about Aime Harwick’s
murder. I don’t understand how Fox and CW can condone her vicious, heartless rhetoric. Being murdered should never be a joking matter. Please remove this tasteless program!
Too bad Hulu’s Marvels Runaways has been cancelled
Reign is my all time favorite show! The best I’ve ever had the pleasure of watching & in my opinion there could have been several more episodes..atleast enough for another 1 or 2 seasons! I’m a history buff & I jus loved how the series gave a lil bit of history mixed with love, deception, betrayal and of course danger! I know lots of people who like myself loved the show and we would all be extremely greatful for atleast 1 more season.
Outpost is really good show
Should have been cancelled after season 2! Stop watching because of offensive content that is not suitable for children or teens!
My main viewing interests include almost any superhero series such as The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow and Supergirl and anything sci-fi. Of particular interest to me is the new CW series Pandora.
POSE has been such an emotional rollercoaster. Showing the importance of communication and family. I’ve cried heartfelt tears this second season. I feel invested in the characters & their journeys. Although not among the LGTBQ community, I too had a non supportive bio family, I found a diverse family that Love and support me. Thank you cast, crew & my heroine Janet Mock. Please keep telling your truths. Looking forward to – and yes, hungry for – needing more. Please don’t let this be the end. I’d like to see inside the houses of the children and also Bianca’s new… Read more »
I absolutely loved In The Dark & The 100!! ♥️
Roswell, New Mexico is amazing I love the storyline and the actors mesh so well with eachother. Liz and Max are so explosive and them together seems so sincere keep doing what your doing here its definitely a great thing. I also love Legacies as well as All American CW is by far my most favorite channel.
My exact sentiments. Love those shows also
I absolutely love this show! It’s so interesting and the actors playing Max and Liz have so much chemistry!!! Please keep this going for many seasons! I want to know how this turns out! Love it!
I just added a comment. This is a confusing set up here. I am interested only in the Judge shows such as Judge Faith and Judge Judy and cannot find any information about them at this website. I will try again to post this comment.
We track series on the regular networks and scripted series on the cable and streaming services. Judy Judy and Judge Faith are syndicated unscripted shows.
I am not sure to whom I am addressing this but I cannot find what shows are cancelled like Judge Faith and Judge Judy. I like the Judge shows and have no interest in the new ones at all. I have enjoyed having channel 6 programming available but now I think the powers that be have ruined it for me.
My favourite shows on The CW are DC’s Legends of Tomorrow & The Flash.
I am glad cw is bringing arrow legends of tomorrow flash and super girl legacies looks good all American too charmed is a disaster I watched the real charmed on the past and the actors were very good I do not know this people they look very different
This new show has not been aired. Yes, these people are different. The story does have some changes which may be good. It will be different. I saw the original charmed as well. I would like to see the show and judge for myself the new show.