Industry: Season Three Trailer and Key Art Unveiled for High Finance Drama on HBO

HBO has released new key art and a full-length trailer for Industry, which arrives next month on the cable network. A teaser trailer was released earlier this month. Eight episodes are planned for the upcoming season.

Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, and Irfan Shamji star in the HBO with Kit Harington, Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Andrew Cavill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed, and Fiona Button joining the cast for season three. The drama takes viewers into the world of high finance and follows young graduates as they compete for jobs at a prestigious London investment bank.

HBO revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“HBO has released the official trailer and key art for the third season of the critically acclaimed original drama series INDUSTRY, from creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, debuting SUNDAY, AUGUST 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max, with new episodes debuting weekly. Logline: INDUSTRY gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office. In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg). Season three returning cast: Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel and Irfan Shamji. Season three new cast: Kit Harington as Sir Henry Muck, Sarah Goldberg as Petra Koenig, Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Havill as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour, and Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd. Season two of INDUSTRY was declared by The Atlantic as “the most thrilling show on TV” and an “emergent masterpiece… with cinematic confidence and killer acting.” GQ hailed it as “The First Great Gen Z Workplace Drama” while Vanity Fair lauded it as “the missing link between ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Succession,'” and Vogue praised it for “the most exciting performances on television.” The A.V. Club called it a “sensational and impeccable second season” and “one of the best workplace series of the 21st century.” Credits: INDUSTRY is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Isabella Eklöf, and Zoé Wittock.”

The trailer and key art for season three of Industry are below.

