Vulture Watch

Is anyone truly a winner in the rat race? Has the Industry TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on HBO and BBC Two? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Industry, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel in the United States, the Industry TV show stars Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Nabhaan Rizwan, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor, Conor MacNeill, and Ken Leung. The story revolves around a group of young graduates who are competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a prestigious London investment bank. The five young graduates hoping to work at Pierpoint & Co. are hungry American outsider Harper Stern (Herrold), party-boy Robert Spearing (Lawtey), privileged Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Abela), Hari Dhar (NRizwan), and Augustus ‘Gus’ Sackey (Jonsson), a graduate of Eton and Oxford. As members of the group rise and fall, they must decide if life is as simple as the bottom line.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Industry averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 89,000 viewers. Find out how Industry stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 11, 2020, Industry has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Industry for season two? A co-production with BBC Two, this show’s linear ratings are very low. While HBO doesn’t have to please advertisers (just viewers), these numbers seem disappointing. The series was created by the first-time showrunners Mickey Down and Konrad Kay and Girls’ Lena Dunham directed and executive produced the pilot. This one could go either way but I suspect that it won’t have a second season. While it’s not being marketed as a mini-series, it may have a clear ending at the end of the season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Industry cancellation or renewal news.



Industry Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Industry‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Industry TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if HBO and BBC Two cancelled this TV series, instead?