Wilderness: Jenna Coleman & Oliver Jackson-Cohen to Star in Prime Video Drama Series

Wilderness is coming soon to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the series starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. The series, based on the novel by B.E. Jones, follows a couple on a trip to repair their marriage.

Prime Video revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Prime Video has today announced that Jenna Coleman (The Serpent) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man) will lead the cast in the upcoming Amazon Original drama series, Wilderness. Based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, Wilderness features British couple Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) who seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage; a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their provincial hometown; and still young enough to feel that their whole lives are ahead of them. Until Liv learns about Will’s affair. Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Revenge is her only option, and when Will proposes a trip around America’s epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get it…Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly “happily-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare. The series will be directed and executive produced by So Yong Kim (Lovesong)executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff and Marnie Dickens and produced by Firebird Pictures. Filming for the series commences in June in the USA, Canada and UK, with the series launching on Prime Video next year in over 240 countries and territories.”

