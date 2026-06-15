Married at First Sight: Season 20 Premiere Date Set for Peacock Reality Series

Married at First Sight has its return date on its new home set. Season 20 of the reality series will air on Peacock after airing its first 19 seasons on Lifetime.

With the move, viewers will see some changes. In January, it was announced that three experts featured on the series – Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pia Holec – will not be seen on season 20. New experts are joining the series, but their identities have not been revealed.

Kinetic founder and CEO Chris Coelen said the following about their departure when it was announced, according to EW:

“We’re thrilled to be embarking on a brand new chapter of the MAFS journey with our partners at Peacock. We’re excited for the future and honored to have worked alongside Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pi. Dr. Pepper has been with us from the beginning and Pastor Cal joined us shortly thereafter; their unwavering wisdom, insight, and passion has been a guiding light for us throughout the seasons.”

Season 20 of Married at First Sight arrives on July 12th.

What do you think? Will you watch the new season of this reality series on Peacock?