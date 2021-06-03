The Resort: Peacock Orders Dark Comedy Mystery Series

The Resort is headed to Peacock. The streaming service has ordered eight episodes of the dark comedy series. A cast has not yet been set for the series.

Peacock revealed more about the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Peacock has ordered 8 episodes of THE RESORT, a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.

· “Andy and Esmail Corp have a distinct point of view exploring off-kilter, genre-bending storytelling that is infused with humanity and compelling characters,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBC Universal Television and Streaming. “THE RESORT has everything viewers are looking for in their next escape drama – thrill, mystery, love and a tropical backdrop.”

· “THE RESORT is a dream-come-true collaboration between Andy and Esmail Corp, two creative forces who from ‘Palm Springs’ to ‘Mr. Robot’ have continued to reinvent and subvert genre with heart. By combining an unsolved crime investigation with an exploration of marriage in a tropical location, they have designed a show for the Peacock audience that is fresh, fun and relatable,” said Beatrice Springborn, President of UCP.

· The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Andy Siara will write and executive produce the series alongside Allison Miller. Sam Esmail, via his overall deal with UCP, and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp, via Anonymous Content, serve as executive producers. Sarah Matte of Esmail Corp serves as Co-Executive Producer.

· Siara’s film Palm Springs, which he wrote and stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, was one of the most talked about projects out of Sundance last year as it sold to Hulu/Neon for the highest number in the festival’s history. The film received a Golden Globe nomination and the screenplay won Best First Screenplay at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

· Siara is also a co-producer on UCP’s ANGELYNE for Peacock with Emmy Rossum (Shameless) starring in the title role and Lucy Tcherniak (End of the F***ing World) directing.

· Previously, Siara was a staff writer on Lodge 49 and toured the country with his indie rock band The Henry Clay People. Following several albums, thousands of miles doing laps around the country, performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, etc. he headed to AFI and received an MFA in Screenwriting in 2015.

· Siara is repped by UTA, LBI Entertainment and Morris Yorn.”