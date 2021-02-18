Bust Down: Peacock Orders Chris Redd Series Plus, Untitled Craig Robinson Sitcom

The Peacock streaming service has ordered several new series this week. Among them is a new Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live) comedy, titled Bust Down, and an untitled Craig Robinson (The Office) sitcom. The latter was originally titled Killing It when it was first reported as a potential series.

Bust Down will follow four casino employees as they deal with the repercussions of their bad choices. Robinson’s sitcom will follow his character as he searches for the American dream while hunting big snakes.

Peacock revealed more about both new shows in a press release.

UNTITLED CRAIG ROBINSON PROJECT – SERIES PICK-UP · Peacock has ordered half-hour comedy series UNTITLED CRAIG ROBINSON PROJECT fka “Killing It” starring Craig Robinson. 10 episodes have been ordered. · UNTITLED CRAIG ROBINSON PROJECT is a comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes. · The project reunites Craig Robinson with Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del Tredici. Robinson recurs on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Jake’s friend and nemesis, Doug Judy (aka the Pontiac Bandit). · UNTITLED CRAIG ROBINSON PROJECT is written and executive produced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del Tredici. Craig Robinson and Mark Schulman also serve as executive producers. UNTITLED CRAIG ROBINSON PROJECT is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. BUST DOWN – SERIES PICK-UP · Executive produced by Lorne Michaels, ensemble comedy BUST DOWN has been ordered to series starring Chris Redd, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman and Jak Knight. · In BUST DOWN, four casino employees in a dead-end job in middle America attempt to find self-worth in their bad ideas. · Six episodes have been ordered. · BUST DOWN is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Broadway Video. Andrew Singer and Hilary Marx also serve as executive producers. Richie Keen will direct.

Peacock has also ordered a number of new docu-series for the streaming service, including a look at the life of Olympian Michael Phelps.

What do you think? Will you watch Bust Down or the new Craig Robinson sitcom when they arrive on Peacock?