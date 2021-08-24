Irreverent: Peacock Orders Australian Drama Series

Irreverent is coming to Peacock. The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order for the 10-episode drama which follows a man who hides out in Australia after bungling a heist in Chicago.

Peacock revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Peacock has announced today a straight-to-series, 10-episode order for IRREVERENT. The drama comes from Matchbox Pictures, which is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, and will be a co-production between Peacock and Netflix Australia. IRREVERENT, created by Paddy Macrae (Wanted), will be set and filmed in Australia. A criminal from Chicago bungles a heist and is forced to hide out in a small Australian reef town in Far North Queensland posing as the new church Reverend.”

A premiere date for Irreverent will be set at a later time.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Irreverent once it arrives on Peacock?