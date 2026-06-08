Silo: Season Three Trailer Released by Apple TV Ahead of Next Month’s Premiere

Silo returns next month with its third season, and viewers are getting a closer look at what is ahead on the sci-fi series. Apple TV has released a trailer for the series’ upcoming season.

Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins star in the series set in an apocalyptic future where what remains of humanity lives underground. Season three will take viewers to the past.

Apple TV shared the following about season three:

“Based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy, season three of “Silo” reveals an origin story set centuries earlier, while continuing the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced “cleaning” but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the “Before Times,” journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences.”

The series has already been renewed for a fourth and final season. The trailer for season three is below. The series returns on July 3rd.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV series? Do you plan to watch season three when it returns next month?