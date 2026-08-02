Last Week Tonight: John Oliver Renews HBO Contract for Just One Year

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will be around for at least one more season. According Deadline, Oliver has signed a new one-year contract to stay with the series.

The HBO series will remain on the air through the end of 2027. Oliver’s last deal in 2023 was for three years.

The following was said about the reasoning for the one-year deal:

“That seems to be an indictment over the length of time that Paramount is taking to acquire HBO owner Warner Bros. Discovery with no sign that it will be settled any time soon as a result of the lawsuits that the David Ellison-led company is facing.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO series? Do you plan to watch the new episodes of this late-night series?