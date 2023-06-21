The Righteous Gemstones: Season Three Ratings

The Gemstone family are back for more. The HBO single-camera comedy series has been a good performer for the cable channel in the ratings in the past, but will that trend continue? As HBO tightens its belt, middle-of-the-road performers are in danger of being cancelled more than ever before. Will The Righteous Gemstones be renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy series, The Righteous Gemstones TV show was created by Danny McBride and stars McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Greg Alan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, James DuMont, Jody Hill, Troy Anthony Hogan, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, and Gavin Munns. Recurring actors include Stephen Dorff, Shea Wigham, Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst, Stephen Schneider, Iliza Shlesinger, Sturgill Simpson, and Casey Wilson. The comedy centers on the Gemstones, a family of televangelists. Although patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (Goodman) built an empire out of his televangelism and megachurch ministries, he finds himself and his family at something of a crossroads. In the third season, when the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of The Righteous Gemstones on HBO averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 298,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the The Righteous Gemstones TV series on HBO? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?