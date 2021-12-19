The Righteous Gemstones: Season Two Trailer Released for HBO Comedy Series

The Righteous Gemstones is returning for its second season, and HBO has released a new trailer promoting the upcoming episodes. Starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine, Walton Goggins, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, and Greg Alan Williams, the satirical comedy follows a family of televangelists.

HBO revealed more about the upcoming second season in a press release.

“THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES, starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine, debuts its nine-episode second season with two new episodes SUNDAY, JANUARY 9 (10:00-11:25pm ET/PT), followed by additional half-hour episodes on subsequent Sundays at the same time. The series debuts on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Created, written and executive produced by Danny McBride (HBO’s Vice Principals and Eastbound & Down), and marking his third HBO comedy series from Rough House Pictures, THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. Season two finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire. McBride collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green also serve as executive producers and directors. Season two returning cast includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine (Pitch Perfect) as Kelvin Gemstone, Edi Patterson (HBO’s Vice Principals) as Judy Gemstone, John Goodman (HBO’s Treme, The Connors) as Eli Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman (Longmire) as Amber Gemstone, Tony Cavalero (School of Rock) as Keefe Chambers, Tim Baltz (Drunk History) as BJ, Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart) as Gideon Gemstone and Greg Alan Williams (Greenleaf) as Martin Imari. Returning recurring cast includes Walton Goggins (Critics’ Choice Award-winner for HBO’s Vice Principals) as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles (Grammy winning recording artist) as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, Jody Hill (The Legacy of a White Tail Deer Hunter) as Levi, Valyn Hall (The Act) as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont (Mosaic) as Pontious Gemstone and Gavin Munn (Raising Dion) as Abraham Gemstone. New recurring cast additions this season include Jason Schwartzman (“Fargo”) as Thaniel Block, Eric Roberts (Suits) as Junior, Eric Andre (Bad Trip) as Lyle Lissons and Jessica Lowe (Miracle Workers) as Lindy Lissons.”

Check out the trailer for The Righteous Gemstones season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Righteous Gemstones on HBO?