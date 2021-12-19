Gangs of London: Season Two Teaser and Images Released for AMC+ Drama Series

Gangs of London is returning to AMC+, and the streaming service has released a teaser and first look photos for the upcoming season of the drama series. Starring Joe Cole, Colm Meaney, Sope Dirisu, Lucian Msamati, and Michelle Fairley, the gritty drama follows crime families in London.

AMC+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“AMC+ today revealed first-look images and a behind-the-scenes tease of the highly anticipated return of Gangs of London. The critically acclaimed first season became an international sensation and season two is set to air on AMC+ in 2022. The in-production teaser and first-look images offer unique insight into the world of season two, as the gangs battle to decide who will win the soul of London. Set one year after the tumultuous events of series one, the second season charts London’s map and soul being redrawn. Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order is lacking and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy. As The Investors step in, a new gang leader is tasked with restoring the status quo. · Season two will see the return of Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza and Valene Kane. · Joining the ensemble cast include Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central, The Spy) as Koba, French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role as Saba, Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central, A Private War) as Faz, Salem Kali (Un Prophète, Dealer) as Basem and Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice, Criminal: UK) as Hakim. · The award-winning series is created by Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery. Gangs of London is a Pulse Films production in association with SISTER for Sky Studios and AMC.”

Check out the trailer and photos for Gangs of London season two below.

