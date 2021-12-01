Kevin Can F**k Himself: Season Two to End AMC Comedy-Drama Series in 2022

Allison’s dark world won’t have a third year. Kevin Can F**k Himself, the comedy-drama series on AMC and AMC+, will end with the show’s upcoming second season.

The Kevin Can F**K Himself TV show stars Annie Murphy, Eric Petersen, Mary Hollis Inboden, Alex Bonifer, Raymond Lee, and Brian Howe. Set in Worcester, Mass., the series tells the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew — the prototypical “sitcom wife.” She’s beautiful and can take a joke, though, to be honest, she’s usually the butt of them. And, Allison’s married to Kevin (Petersen), a husky and “lovable” man-child who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery. But, what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband’s domain? When she finally wakes up to – and revolts against – the injustices in her life? The series breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: “who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?”

On AMC, the first season of Kevin Can F**k Himself averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 301,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). The series was reportedly the most-watched show on AMC+ and was particularly popular with young, upscale, and female viewers.

Kevin Can F**k Himself was renewed for a second season of eight episodes in August. It’s unknown if the decision to end the series with season two will impact the number of installments ordered. A launch date for the final season has not been announced.

What do you think? Have you watched the Kevin Can F**k Himself TV series? Do you think year two is a good time to end it or, would you have been open to a third season?

