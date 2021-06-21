Can Allison find what she’s looking for in the first season of the Kevin Can F**k Himself TV show on AMC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Kevin Can F**k Himself is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Kevin Can F**k Himself here.

An AMC dark comedy, the Kevin Can F**K Himself TV show stars Annie Murphy, Eric Petersen, Mary Hollis Inboden, Alex Bonifer, Raymond Lee, and Brian Howe. Set in Worcester, Mass., the series tells the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew — the prototypical “sitcom wife.” She’s beautiful and can take a joke, though, to be honest, she’s usually the butt of them. And, Allison’s married to Kevin (Petersen), a husky and “lovable” man-child who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery. But, what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband’s domain? When she finally wakes up to – and revolts against – the injustices in her life? The series breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: “who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?”





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Kevin Can F**k Himself TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Kevin Can F**k Himself should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on AMC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.