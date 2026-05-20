Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Five; Starz Debuts Trailer for Final Episodes

Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns for its fifth and final season next month, and viewers are getting another look at what’s to come as the series ends. Starz has released a trailer for the final episodes.

Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Tony Danza, Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods, Pardison Fontaine, Chris Redd, Sibongile Mlambo, and Paul Ben-Victor star in the series, which follows the early days of Kanan Stark.

Starz shared the following about the series’ final season:

“In the high-octane trailer, Kanan is eager to seize the throne as Southside’s latest kingpin, alongside his new business partner, Breeze (Shameik Moore). But in a shocking twist, Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller), Kanan’s formidable mother, is still alive and no longer interested in protecting her once-beloved son. The accompanying key art underscores Kanan’s metamorphosis across the series from a naive boy into a cold, calculating villain, showing him split in two: on one side is MeKai Curtis, who has portrayed the younger Kanan on all five seasons of “Raising Kanan“; on the other side is Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who played the role in the original “Power” series. Kanan Stark’s journey over the last four seasons of “Raising Kanan” has been fraught with ambition, betrayal and relentless attempts to escape his mother’s shadow. He once looked up to Raq, eager to join her empire, but he soon learned the truth about who she really was and the secrets she was hiding from him. Forced to confront this web of lies, Kanan faced an existential crisis of self-discovery and emerged stronger and more resolute than ever. Although he embraced his true self, and broke free from his mother’s influence, he still couldn’t let her crimes go unanswered. Now, in Season Five, Kanan’s true ruthlessness takes shape. He knows exactly who he is and who he must become to defeat his enemies. As his relationship with Raq reaches a point of no return, and any chance of reconciliation becomes a distant memory, war is inevitable. Kanan solidifies his place in the Queens drug game alongside Breeze, the Southside legend, and their alliance sets the stage for a reckoning that will ripple through every player in this dangerous business. Many sacrifices will be made, whether it’s the Thomas family facing the collapse of their reign, Unique fighting to preserve his legacy or the Mafia maneuvering behind the scenes. However, nothing will stand in the way of Kanan’s pursuit of power. After all, this isn’t the end for Kanan Stark. It’s just the beginning.”

Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns on June 12th. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Starz series? Will you be sad to see it end?