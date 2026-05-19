The Librarians, High Value Target, Impractical Jokers: TNT & TBS Tease Upcoming Premiere

TNT and TBS have announced what shows they plan to release in the near future. Viewers can expect to see new episodes of The Librarians: The Next Chapter and more.

The following was shared:

“TBS

Impractical Jokers – NEW SEASON

Premieres Thursday, July 23, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Coming off its highest rated season in its 15-year history and tracking as the #1 original cable series in 2026, Impractical Jokers follows three comedians and lifelong friends as they compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. When Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it… if they refuse, they lose! At the end of every episode, the episode’s loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.

Impractical Jokers is produced by NorthSouth Productions for TBS.

Foul Play with Anthony Davis – NEW SEASON

Premieres Winter 2026

From the minds of the Impractical Jokers and fronted by one of the biggest names in NBA history – Anthony Davis – this hilarious new prank show gives some of the world’s greatest athletes a golden opportunity to mess with their unsuspecting famous friends.

Foul Play with Anthony Davis is produced by Grandma’s House Entertainment, Bad Woods Entertainment, and 4.4.Forty Media for TBS.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter – NEW SEASON

Premieres Sunday, August 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

A spinoff of the acclaimed original television and film franchise, The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a Librarian from the past who time traveled from 1847 and finds himself stuck in the present. Hailed for its blend of myth, mystery and magic, the sophomore season will feature appearances from a wide range of celebrated talent, including Screen Actors Guild Award nominees Dominic Monaghan (Lost, The Lord of the Rings) and Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey) as well as Josh Gates (host of Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown), Stefan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), and many more. From the original series, Lindy Booth (Dawn of the Dead) will return as “Cassandra Cillian” and Christian Kane (Leverage) will continue to reprise his role as fan favorite character “Jacob Stone.”

The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment for TNT.

High Value Target (wt) – NEW SERIES

Premieres Fall 2026

Inspired by the book “Debriefing the President,” the miniseries High Value Target (wt) is about a man’s relentless quest for truth, a nation’s complicated campaign for justice, and the bonds between fathers and sons. For the first time, it tells the intimate story of two men at the heart of one of the 21st century’s most formative conflicts. In 2003, John Nixon, a CIA analyst, became the first American to interrogate Saddam Hussein. During their time together, Nixon began to understand the potential consequences of the invasion, humanitarian horrors and geopolitical turbulence that would follow Saddam’s deposing.

High Value Target (wt) is produced by AR Content and Big Dreams Entertainment for TNT.”