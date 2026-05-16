Futurama: Season 14 Premiere Date and Photos Released by Hulu

Futurama has its return date set. Season 14 of the animated series is set to arrive in August, and Hulu has released the first photos.

John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamar, and David Herman star in the series created by Matt Groening. The series started on FOX in 1999.

Hulu shared the following about the upcoming season:

“Brace yourselves… The future is about to get a whole lot stranger! It’s a non-stop onslaught of swaggering space pirates, lab-grown meats, sexy scams… plus the shocking return of Dr. Zoidberg’s lost love! You didn’t see that coming, prior to being told about it just now! It’s a thrilling, all-new season of FUTURAMA on hulu!”

The series returns on August 3rd. More photos for season 14 are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hulu animated series? Do you plan to watch this new series?