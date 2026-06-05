The Marriage Plot: FX Greenlights Series Based on Novel by Jeffrey Eugenides

The Marriage Plot is headed to FX. The network has ordered the series inspired by the Jeffrey Eugenides novel, which follows three recent college graduates as they enter adulthood.

FX shared the following about the series:

“FX has ordered “The Marriage Plot,” a limited series adapted from the acclaimed novel by Jeffrey Eugenides (“The Virgin Suicides,” “Middlesex”) for FX and Hulu. FX’s “The Marriage Plot” hails from executive producer and writer Will Arbery (“Succession,” FX’s upcoming “Seven Sisters”) with Hiro Murai (FX’s “Atlanta,” “Widow’s Bay”) on board as a director and executive producer; Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things,” “The Whale”) is attached to star and executive produce. “The Marriage Plot” follows three recent college graduates caught in an all-consuming love triangle as they reconcile their youthful romantic aspirations with looming adulthood and make life-altering choices about love and identity. “‘The Marriage Plot’ is a perfect fit for FX: ambitious, character-driven storytelling that offers another great opportunity to partner with exceptional artists,” said Gina Balian, President, FX Entertainment. “We look forward to building on our partnerships with Will and Hiro, both of whom are extraordinary talents who we are proud to work with again.” Arbery and Murai serve as executive producers along with Steven Prinz and Rachel Jacobs for Borderless Pictures, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films, Eugenides, Sink, and Carver Karaszewski and Claudia Shin for Chum Films, and with Yiyi Huang serving as Producer. The series is produced by A24 and FX Productions. Will Arbery has become one of the most in-demand writers in town. This is Arbery’s second series order at FX in less than a year, with his original series “Seven Sisters” picked up in December 2025. He first became known for his work in theater with “Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” one of the most lauded plays of 2019 and a Pulitzer Prize Finalist. He went on to become a writer for the HBO hit show “Succession,” earning him a WGA Award for Episodic Drama.”

Additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives on FX?