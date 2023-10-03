Only Murders in the Building: Season Four; Hulu Renews Murder Mystery Comedy Series

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will have more mysteries to solve. Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a fourth season by Hulu. The third season of 10 episodes finished being released today.

A murder mystery comedy series, the Only Murders in the Building TV show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Recurring and guest players include Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Andrea Martin, Jason Veasey, Linda Emond, Ashley Park, Wesley Taylor, Jesse Williams, Noma Dumezweni, Adrian Martinez, Michael Cyril Creighton, Vanessa Aspillaga, Tina Fey, and Jackie Hoffman. The story follows three strangers who are obsessed with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one in the Arconia building in New York City. A former actor, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), became famous for playing a detective in a police series. Oliver Putnam (Short) is a struggling Broadway director, and Mabel Mora (Gomez) is renovating an apartment for her aunt. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

In season three, the trio investigates a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Streep), the wannabe sleuths embark on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together.

Today’s finale wrapped up Ben’s murder and revealed the trio of detectives’ next case. Hulu announced the fourth season pick-up today via social media:

Only Murders in the Building is returning for Season 4! The trio’s journey is far from over. #OMITB pic.twitter.com/Xv2BxdCWfR — Hulu (@hulu) October 3, 2023

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Only Murders in the Building TV series? Are you glad that it will be back for a fourth season?

