Housebroken: Cancelled; No Season Three for FOX Animated Series About Pets

Time’s up for therapy for these pets. FOX has cancelled the Housebroken series, so there won’t be a third season. The second season of 18 episodes concluded in August 2023.

An animated comedy series, the Housebroken TV show stars Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and Jason Mantzoukas, with Bresha Webb, Greta Lee, and Maria Bamford in guest roles. The series follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey (Kudrow), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem, and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with Chief (Faxon), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself.

Airing on Sunday nights, the second season of Housebroken averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 491,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 54% in the demo and down by 46% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was FOX’s lowest-rated scripted series of the 2022-23 season.

While Housebroken is finished, FOX animated series Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Krapopolis, and The Simpsons will all return for the 2024-25 TV season. The fate of The Great North has yet to be announced.

